Support local farmers in celebration of Farmers’ Market Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Aiming to raise awareness and support for local farmers markets around the country, National Farmers’ Market Week runs from August 4 through August 10.

Co-manager of Downtown Growers’ Market, Danielle Schlobohm explains that unlike at stores and shops, when farmers sell their produce at farmers’ markets, they receive 100% of the profits.

“Traditional farmers and ranchers who sell to grocery stores and things like that only really end up receiving on average about $0.15 for every dollar spent. At farmers’ markets, they receive 100% of that dollar,” said Schlobohm.

Additionally, farmers markets are a great entryway for small businesses, keep business within the local economy, and also allow consumers to know who grows their food.

Last year, the Downtown Growers’ Market generated $2 million in sales.

The Downtown Growers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Robinson Park off of 8th and Central in Albuquerque. This year, the market will be open through November 2.

