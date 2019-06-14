Support homeless students by donating to Food for Kids at Smith’s locations this June

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-KRQE Cares Food for Kids will be collecting nonperishable food during the month of June to benefit the APS Title 1 Homeless Project. The food donated will be used to supply food boxes and snack bags to families with young children and teenagers that are displaced and are living in shelters, hotels, cars or are temporarily staying with family or friends.

Smith’s has been supporting KRQE Cares for about four years benefiting the more than 4,000 homeless students in Albuquerque Public Schools.

In addition to collecting nonperishable items, Smith’s Division Corporate Affairs Manager Aubriana Martindale announced that they are awarding APS Title 1 with $10,000 that will be used to supplement their donations.

You visit any Albuquerque Smith’s grocery store location to donate items.

For additional information on KRQE Cares Food for Kids, click here.