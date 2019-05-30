Support Albuquerque film community at Uptown Park Festival

Offset Web Series is giving actors real onset experience that they can use for future careers.

Offset is a non-profit community outreach film program that is looking for people to get involved with its productions. A glance at its Facebook page shows it looking fora beginner to experienced hair and make-up person and an art and props person.

Offset Web Series is a mockumentary skit comedy series providing a glimpse of day-in-the-life of movie characters off of their film set. Founder and executive producer ‘G.I.’ Joe Lonesome created the show in 2017 which is entering its third season.

Lonesome says he created the series as a community outsource film program for the city of Albuquerque. Offset allows those interested in film and movies to get their feet wet in the industry.

A fundraiser will be held for Offset Web Series’ sponsor, the New Mexico Film Foundation on Sunday, June 2. The Uptown Park Festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at B2B2 Barrio Taps & Tacos at 2201 Louisiana Blvd. in Albuquerque.

The event is family-friendly and will feature live music all day, food vendors, activities for the kids, and a free headshot mixer. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested.

Click here for more information on the Offset Web Series.

Click here for more information on the Uptown Park Festival.