Support affordable, permanent housing in New Mexico at Poetry For a Cause

The Supportive Housing Coalition is a non-profit organization that aims to end homelessness by providing affordable, permanent housing to individuals and families within New Mexico. The 23-year-old organization is able to make this possible through programs that support its mission.

One of those events is Poetry For a Cause, created as an opportunity for residents to participate in both financially and physically. Local art, vendors and performers will be featured at the event.

A few slots are still open for the public to sign up to participate in the open mic portion of the event. Entry fee is $5 and all proceeds will benefit the Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico.

A $1 raffle will also be held at the event with prizes including Balloon Fiesta tickets. The 3rd Annual Poetry For a Cause takes place Friday, May 31 at 700 2nd Street NW in Albuquerque at 7 p.m.

To buy tickets, click here.