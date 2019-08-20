Sunset Memorial Park holds ‘Scatter Day’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Statistics show that 1-in-5 households have a loved ones remains at home. Often times, it’s because the family doesn’t know what to do with them.

Sunset Memorial Park is holding a “Scatter Day,” giving families with cremated remains the opportunity to come to the cemetery and scatter them in one of several places.

“Scatter Day” is Saturday, August 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107. There is no cost, and no appointment is necessary. Walk-ins are welcome, and signage in the park will direct families to the proper location.

Sunset Memorial Park was established in 1929 by Chester T. French, the founder of FRENCH Funerals-Cremations. FRENCH Funerals-Cremations remains locally and family-owned and has been caring for families of New Mexico since 1907.

Click here to learn more about Sunset Memorial Park.