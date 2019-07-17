Summerfest, Lavender in the Village, Movies in the Plaza among this week’s events in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This week in Albuquerque you can enjoy live music at Summerfest, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and learn all about lavender in the beautiful Los Ranchos part of Albuquerque. Events expert Tracy Cox breaks down the week’s events.

Route 66 Summerfest: Presented by the City of Albuquerque, this free event is fun for the entire family as there will be face painting, a bounce house, food trucks, and live entertainment in Nob Hill on Central Ave. from Girard to Washington. Browse a variety of handcrafted items from local artisans and even bring your pets who are welcomed at the event as well.

For more information, click here.

Lavender in the Village: Lavender lovers, this event is for you! The Lavender in the Village festival takes place July 20 and 21, at the Agri-Nature Center at 4920 Rio Grande Blvd. The gathering will feature booths filed with arts, antiques and home decor and a Kids Farm Camp designed to educate young lavender lovers while adults can also attend classes and demonstrations.

For more information, click here.

Movies on the Plaza: Apollo 11: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a special showing of “Apollo 11” at Civic Plaza. View never-before-seen footage and audio of the landing for free. The Civic Plaza splash pad will be open and kids are welcome to take part in the Imagination Playground. The event is dog and bike-friendly and free parking will be available in the area.

For more information, click here.

Ride To the Moon with Neil, Buzz, and Mike: New Mexico space author Loretta Hall will take you on a journey that sent a space crew on an unbelievable mission. A book signing will also take place at this event held at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science. Preregistration is encouraged for the July 18th event.

For more information, click here.

Under the Stars Summer Concert Series: This series features a variety of live music. Presented by the NM Jazz Workshop, the series is held at the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater.

For more information, click here.