Students learn DNA inheritance, drones, and 3D printing at STEM summer camps

As parents are looking for summer camp options for kids, many are considering STEM enrichment, with everything from robots, drones, media arts, 3-D printing, and Minecraft. Be Greater Than Average offers more than 19 summer camps.

Students who want to learn more about fossils and dinosaurs, water wonders, engineering, DNA inheritance, and stop motion are encouraged to sign up to Creation Camp.

At Science From the Very Beginning, inspiration comes from students with their ideas that make life an adventure. Camps are hands-on and fast moving as they focus on a new topic each day.

Students will get to expand their knowledge as they begin Creation Camp learning about atoms and molecules before stepping up to learn about DNA inheritance. The last day of camp will center around dinosaurs and fossils.

The four-day Creation Camp runs from July 15 through the 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Ages 7 through 11 are encouraged to attend.

After years of collaborative work as a part of R4Robotics, students said they would like to teach other kids about robot construction. Drone and 3D printer creation is taking off at Be Greater Than Average.

Students are learning the technology behind the use of additive manufacturing or 3D printing, Summer Camps at Be Greater Than Average begin right away, and run all through the summer with 19 camps to choose from.

Click here for more information on Creation Camp.

For more information on Be Greater Than Average summer camps, click here.