Students create their own 3D printers during Robotics Training Institute

Last week, students representing seven different STEM programs in the area attended the Robotics Training Institute hosted by Sandia National Laboratories Robotics Vehicle Range in partnership with the nonprofit R4Creating. Campers were able to build their own 3D printers and learned how to operate and troubleshoot their own devices.

Students were able to work together building their own knowledge while at the same time working and forming relationships with others. Under the instruction of John Krukar, a Robotics Vehicle Range Graduate student intern, students Parker Willis and Reva Keintz built their own printers and were challenged to print a custom item.

Parker and Reva were chosen as the top camp design. The goal of the camp was to challenge students to learn how to do something new complementary to the field of robotics.

Using a 3D depth camera, John also showed Kristen Currie and CEO of Be Greater Than Average Dr. Shelly Gruening how he was able to make action figures using a 3D printer.

