Stock up during Big Jim Farms’ U-Pick Green Chile event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Start making room in your freezer because the opening of the 3rd Annual Green Chile U-Pick farm at Big Jim Farms in Los Ranchos begins Labor Day weekend.

Big Jim Farms only grows traditional variety chiles that all have massive flavor and are organically grown. During this event, the public will have the opportunity to visit the nine-acre farm where they’ll be able to pick their own red and green chiles and have them roasted on-site.

Chile varieties range from mild to extra hot and prices will be per pound, bushel and sack. Pre-picked chile will also be for sale.

Other fruits and vegetables will be available during the U-Pick event. Parking is onsite and free and visitors are encouraged to bring a hat and sunscreen. Water and drinks will also be for sale. Pets are not allowed.

Big Jim Farms is located at 4317 Rio Grande Blvd in Los Ranchos and will be open every day during September and October from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on Big Jim Farms Chile U-Pick event, click here.