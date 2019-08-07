STEM education meets baseball during Isotopes’ first-ever Science Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Combining baseball and science, this Friday, the Albuquerque Isotopes will be hosting their first-ever Science Night at the park. There will be fun experiments all throughout The Lab, a jersey auction, and more with proceeds benefitting the New Mexico Autism Society.

Isotopes Community Relations Manager Michelle Montoya explains their mission is to promote STEM education and careers in science. During Science Night at the ballpark, STEM organizations from across the city will have booths all around the concourse with a variety of science activities for the entire family.

Isotopes players will also be taking part as the team will be wearing special science-themed jerseys at the game. These jerseys will then be auctioned off online beginning Friday, August 9, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. and will end next Wednesday, August 14 at noon.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the New Mexico Autism Society. Montoya encourages those who have not visited the berm before to do so at this game as there will be a variety of experiments and activities to discover and Science Girl will also be at the event.

The first 3,000 fans to enter Isotopes Park this night will also receive their own Isotopes backpack courtesy of Wells Fargo. Visitors are also encouraged to dress up as mad scientists.

For more information and how to purchase tickets to the Isotope’s Science Night, click here.