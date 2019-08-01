State Fair returns to Expo NM with additional events including Beef Jerky Showdown, Power Lifting Competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As the month of August arrives, so do events at Expo New Mexico. Expo New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning visited the set to discuss all of the happenings at the venue including new competitions being held at this year’s State Fair.

Slightly Stoopid: How I Spent My Summer Vacation 2019: Slightly Stoopid will take the stage at the Villa Hispana Pavillion on August 16, 2019, and will be joined by Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu, and HIRIE.

NSRA Route 66 Street Rod Nationals: Check out some of the best hot rods around as well as street machines, customs, trucks, and classic vehicles all part of this three-day long car show for the whole family. The event happens on August 23, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $19 while children 5 and older are $6.

Events at the 2019 New Mexico State Fair

The New Mexico State Fair runs from September 5 through September 15 at Expo New Mexico.

Powerlifting Competition: A new event at the fair this year, powerlifters will be able to compete in three separate competitions: deadlifting, powerlifting, and bench press. The competition runs from September 6 through September 8. Admission to the competition is free with paid admission to the fair.

Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge: A State Fair staple, ten restaurants from across the state will compete for the best green chile cheeseburger. The public will be able to sample all burgers and vote for their favorite for a small fee of $5.

Beef Jerky Showdown: Another new fair event, up to 14 jerky makes will compete by providing samples of their products to up to 500 fairgoers. Vendors will submit their best original, green chile jerky, or salt and pepper jerky. The showdown is free to watch or $5 to sample and vote on the jerky sampling.

For a full schedule of State Fair events, click here. For additional information on events at Expo New Mexico, click here.