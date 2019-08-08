Stabilize and reverse chronic hip and knee pain at Whole Woman Conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Every year the Whole Woman Conference is held in Albuquerque for women who want to in person, help with pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence, and chronic hip and knee pain.

Founder of Whole Woman Inc. Christine Kent explains that during the Renaissance, anatomists got the positioning of the pelvis wrong. Kent says originally it was drawn as a bowl with a pelvic floor underneath.

In actuality, Kent states the pelvis is positioned like a ring on its edge with a wall at the end. When we are born, we have a straight spine however, as we age gravity causes it to curve.

The lumbar curvature then pushes the pelvic organs into the lower belly. Kent provides examples of seating posture and exercises to reduce chronic hip and knee pain as well as pelvic organ prolapse.

The goal of the Whole Woman Conference is to focus on the nature of your innate female alignment as well as providing inspiration to stabilize and reverse several musculoskeletal disorders. This year’s conference theme is Healthy Pelvic, Happy Woman.

The 8th Annual Whole Woman Conference will be held August 9 through August 11 at Hotel Andaluz in downtown Albuquerque.

For more information and a schedule of the conference, click here.