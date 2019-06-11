Sign up the kids for ‘Science is Everywhere’ summer camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that the kids are out of school for the summer, many parents are looking to sign them up for summer camp. The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History offers “Science is Everywhere” summer camps.

This is a camp for children who are in grades Pre-K and Kindergarten to 7th grade. The themed, week-long camps will take place from May 28 to August 9, 2019, and they are designed to be both highly educational and fun for all.

Sessions include “Foodie Science”, “STEMinists: Geosciences Edition”, Got Game?”, “Movie Magic” and many more.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is the nation’s only congressionally chartered museum in its field. An intriguing place to learn the story of the Atomic Age. Exhibits span the early research of nuclear development through today’s peaceful uses of nuclear technology. Go to The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History for information on signing up the kids for summer camp.