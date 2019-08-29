Shoes for Kids helps local children in Title One schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico is ranked the highest in childhood poverty and KRQE and our partnerships want to do everything possible to make a difference in children’s lives who are struggling with poverty. This is how KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids got its start.

KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush explains that in teaming up with Assistance League of Albuquerque, they discovered there was a large need for shoes for children in Title One schools. Since then, over 15,000 pairs of new shoes have been distributed to children in need.

Mitzi Holmes with Assistance League of Albuquerque says with six schools in the program, there are an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 pairs of shoes that will be needed.

KRQE News 13 will be holding a phone bank on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to raise money for Shoes for Kids. The phone bank will continue from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on FOX.

For more information on KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids, click here. To make a donation to Shoes for Kids, click here.