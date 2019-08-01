Shoe Dept joins KRQE Cares to provide shoes for children in Title 1 schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Sadly, New Mexico is one of the poorest states in the county and unfortunately, its the children that suffer the most. KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids has one mission, to ensure every child in Title 1 schools receives a brand new pair of shoes for the school year.

Since the programs start over four years ago, over 15,000 brand new shoes have been given to children in the hope that it will be one less expense that a parent or guardian living in poverty will have to struggle with.

KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush explains that KRQE Cares provides shoes to every single child within the schools.

“It’s really making a big difference in the school culture too, not just for that one kid. They’re finding attendance going up, they’re finding self-esteem has changed. so it really changes the dynamic of schooling and we’re real excited about that,” said Rush.

With a new school year quickly approaching more children are in need of shoes and funds are needed to purchase them. Shoe Dept will be participating in their first event with KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids.

Three Shoe Department stores in the metro area will have donation boxes available for the public to contribute to the cause. Shoe Dept District Manager Laura Wood says you will receive 15% off whatever shoe is deposited for the donation.

A phone bank will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. where you can call in a donation. You can also donate online here, just click the red button.

For more information on KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids, click here.