Share the Love for St. Felix on Valentine's Day Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The 3rd annual Share the Love for St. Felix Valentine's Day dinner will be hosted by the Garza Family; owners of 12 local McDonalds restaurants.

The McDonalds restaurant located at 5700 McMahon Blvd will be transformed into a fine dining restaurant for the evening.

Guests will be treated to a select McDonalds menu and will have table service courtesy of Bank of America volunteers.

The mayor of Rio Rancho, Gregg Hull, will serve as maitre'd for the event. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children under 16.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event or need to purchase tickets, please call 505-270-1366 or email Manuel Casias at mcasias@stfelixpantry.org.

For more information, click here.