Service Dogs of New Mexico supports the city, community, and the state

Many people consider dogs as some of the most incredible creatures on earth. They show emotions of love and compassion, they’re intelligent and some dogs are particularly special and become service dogs which many people simply couldn’t live without.

Service Dogs of New Mexico provides life-changing services and training for service dog teams, with a special focus on Veterans. It partners with fosters, rescues, volunteers, and trainers. Service Dogs of New Mexico makes a difference in the health and well-being of the community by educating businesses on issues regarding service animals and the law by conducting comprehensive seminars and classes.

Through the generous support of others and in-kind help with its wish list, Service Dogs of New Mexico is able to continue to serve. Go to Service Dogs of New Mexico for more information.