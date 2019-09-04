September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a scary statistic, but one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which is a great time to give men and families the push they need to begin learning about prostate cancer.

Men, even in their mid-40s, should get a PSA screening test which is just a blood test.

The Prostate Cancer Support Association of New Mexico helps all interested individuals and their families who are involved in coping with this disease. They also offer publications other reading materials on a wide variety of prostate cancer subjects. There is also free one-on-one consultations for those diagnosed with prostate cancer and those dealing with the diagnosis.

Their office is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and located at 2533 Virginia St. NE, Suite C. Albuquerque, NM 87110.

Click here to learn more about the Prostate Cancer Support Association of New Mexico.