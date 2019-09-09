September 9th Morning Rush: Amber Alert issued for Rio Arriba County girl

1. An Amber Alert remains in effect for a missing girl out of Rio Arriba County. Officials say 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning wearing blue Star Wars shorts and a Disney Frozen shirt. Calzada is described as 4-feet-tall and 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. There are few details about her disappearance but the sheriff’s office says it has “urgent concern” over her whereabouts. The Rio Arriba County Sherriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to call their office.

2. A New Mexico police officer is waking up behind bars and facing battery and assault charges. On Saturday night the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office arrested Cuba Police Officer Christopher Blea after an alleged domestic dispute with his girlfriend. Blea has only been with the Cuba Police Department for a few months. According to the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office, he lost his job there because of a history of domestic violence. A criminal complaint hasn’t been filed in the latest case, but the Cuba police chief says if the allegations against Blea are true they will move to fire him.

3. Isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through the first half of your week as upper-level moisture returns to the state. Northern and western New Mexico will stay dry today, but isolated storms will be possible in southeastern New Mexico.

4. The Albuquerque man accused of shooting a cat in the face is waking up behind bars and facing a felony charge of extreme cruelty to animals. Albuquerque police say Sean Stanford is the man who shot “Vespa” the cat in the face last month. Stanford was arrested on Saturday afternoon. According to a warrant Stanford says he owns a local auto body shop called Solidtech Performance, where the cat would often hang around. An employee says Stanford later told them that he shot the cat. Dr. Kris Bannon, a local veterinary oral surgeon, volunteered to do the surgery which helped save Vespa’s life.

5. New Mexico United is climbing the ranks, this time in the USL conference standings. This comes after a victory against the OKC Energy. In their first win since July. New Mexico United now jump up to three spots and sit in ninth place in the USL western conference standing. They will then take on Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Morning’s Top Stories