September 6th Morning Rush: Thieves caught on camera stealing from Albuquerque church

1. Albuquerque police are searching for two crooks caught on camera stealing heavy-duty power tools from a church. Police say in late July video captured a man and woman stealing a $4,000 paint sprayer from Calvary Church. Days later detectives say the same couple came back to steal a garden tiller worth several hundred dollars. The church was able to get its tools back from a local pawn shop. However, police are still looking for the two suspects, 29-year-old Joseph Cordova and 44-year-old Anna Duran. Both face multiple burglary-related charges.

2. A music festival in Taos will honor one of its performers who died in a three-car crash. Rising country music artist Kylie Rae Harris was killed Wednesday on state road 522. Harris was set to play at the Michael Hearne’s 17th annual Big Barn Dance Music Festival taking place this weekend. The founder of the festival says they’re dedicating this year’s festival to Harris. The second driver was a 16-year-old girl who also died at the scene. The third driver was okay. The sheriff’s office says one of the drivers may have been drinking. Harris leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

3. Dry air will stick around one last day for New Mexico, which will limit storm chances to the higher terrain of northern & western New Mexico.

4. State health officials say to be on the lookout for mumps. Officials are investigating six cases of mumps in Bernalillo County with ages ranging from seven to 41. Mumps is highly contagious and is spread through the air, by saliva or mucus from an infected person. Health officials say the disease is preventable with vaccinations.

5. An investigation is underway into why a cat was shot. The sweet cat, Vespa, is on the road to recovery after a good Samaritan found him shot in the face. The cost to save Vespa’s life was going to be a steep one. That was until Animal Welfare put out a plea for help and Dr. Kris Bannon stepped up, removed part of his jaw which helped save his life. As Vespa continues to heal Animal Welfare says they will soon start looking for his new home.

Mornings Top Stories