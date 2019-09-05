September 5th Morning Rush: New Mexico State Fair kicks off Thursday

1. Thursday the New Mexico State Fair kicks off. It’s also Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. A new feature is an app to explore the fair on your smartphone. Meanwhile, new attractions include a photo booth with animals from the Amazon rainforest and a high-energy stunt show featuring some of the greatest dog athletes in the world, many of which are rescue animals.

2. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department and the Albuquerque Police Department are now the targets of a lawsuit involving stolen car chase that left three people dead. Attorney Lauren Zabicki says in August 2017 Tatyana Platt and Tessi Parker were in the back seat of a stolen car driven by Dominic Moya. Parker, Moya and another passenger all died when the car crashed at Tramway and Central. Platt was seriously injured. The lawsuit claims BCSO deputies and APD officers chased the stolen car for miles. Both APD and BCSO did not comment on the lawsuit.

3. Dry air will stick around New Mexico today keeping much of the state dry.

4. Albuquerque Animal Welfare officers are trying to help two rescue dogs in protective custody. Their owners were arrested for abusing them and now officers are working with an Arizona shelter where they were adopted to see if they can be returned. Jojo and Fido were adopted last month in Phoenix, Arizona. Their owners Austin White and Craig Anthony, both from Kentucky, were stopped in Albuquerque. An APD officer says he saw the men in a parking lot and White was punching one of the dogs. The two men were arrested. White and Anthony have warrants for their arrest after missing their court date on Monday.

5. The Barelas neighborhood could soon have a new look. The proposed “Barelas Mainstreet Updates” revitalization will now update the look of spots like the Fourth Street and Coal gateway, the Stover Avenue Church Plaza and the Ruppe Alley Intervention. Councilor Isaac Benton has also been working with Barelas on many of the ideas. He says they recently restriped Fourth Street and just got funding for sidewalk extensions to help pedestrians and slow down traffic.

Morning Top Stories