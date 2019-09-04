September 4th Morning Rush: Omaree Varela’s stepfather to be re-sentenced

1. The stepfather serving time for the death of 9-year-old Omaree Varela is scheduled to be resentenced in the case. Casaus was originally sentenced to 30 years after he was convicted of child abuse for not calling 911 the night Omaree was kicked to death by his mother in 2013. In November of last year, the state court of appeals overturned his conviction saying there was no proof that Omaree had a better chance of survival had someone called 911. If the defense gets its way Stephen Casaus could be out by the end of the year.

Full Story: Omaree Varela’s stepfather to be resentenced

2. One Albuquerque man is alerting his neighbors about where stolen cars are turning up. Chris Medina has lived near Gibson and Broadway for years and says he’s seeing more and more stolen cars dumped there. The city’s “Crime Mapping” page shows at least seven stolen cars were reportedly found there in the last month.

Full Story: SE Albuquerque neighborhood a hot-spot for dumped stolen cars

3. Starting out mild & dry this morning. The dry air will stick around heading into the afternoon hours.

Full Story: Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Teammates of a New Mexico football player will honor him throughout the season after his tragic death. Eddie Cruz,18, drowned Monday at Bill Evans lake near Silver City. The wide receiver from El Paso, Texas hadn’t played a game yet for the mustangs but teammates say they’ll honor Cruz this year by wearing memorial stickers on their helmets.

Full Story: WNMU freshman football player drowns in lake near Silver City

5. A New Mexico photographer is getting national attention for a rare find in the wetlands of Brazil. Kevin Dooley runs a photo safari company where he takes people all over the world. This summer during one of his tours he stumbled upon one of the roughly 160 jaguars in the area. Dooley found a new breed and got to name it. He named it “Idube” after his company which means zebra by the Zulu people of South Africa.

Full Story: New Mexico photographer discovers never-before-seen jaguar in Brazil

Morning’s Top Stories