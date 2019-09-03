September 3rd Morning Rush: Family of murdered UNM student seeks answers

1. The family of a murdered University of New Mexico student is now reaching out to city leaders to find their son’s killer. The murder took place in February 2017. Juan Carlos Romero, 26, was found shot and killed on the sidewalk right in front of the university. There is also now a reward for any information in the case leading to an arrest. So far, that reward has reached $11,000. In the mayor’s response to the family, he agreed to set up a meeting and discuss the case.

Full Story: Family of murdered UNM student pleads for answers

2. The Albuquerque dad who nearly beat his infant son to death is scheduled to be sentenced in court Tuesday. Last year Evan Ritchey admitted to choking and headbutting his four-month-old son because he wouldn’t stop crying. Police say the infant’s injuries included rib and skull fractures. In April Ritchey pleaded no contest to six abuse charges. He faces a maximum of 18 years behind bars.

Full Story: Man accused of child abuse to be sentenced

3. Dry air will continue to work its way into New Mexico–keeping most of NM dry this afternoon.

Full Story: Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. New Mexico’s military members are asked to be on alert for scams. The Better Business Bureau did a study that found military members are at a higher risk of scams and loss. Many reported scams when moving to different cities. Also, those who served and got scammed lost an average of $50 more than others. The bureau hopes education will help prevent this in the future.

Full Story: Report: Military members at higher risk of loss from scams, fraud

5. Bosque Brewing is working with the BioPark to support local elephants. The Elephants on Parade four-packs hit Bosque taprooms Monday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the zoo’s elephant family. On Saturday, September 7 they’re hosting an event at Bosque North in Bernalillo.

Full Story: Local brewery hosting ‘Partners for Pachyderms’ to benefit the BioPark

Morning’s Top Stories