September 2nd Morning Rush: Man arrested following police chase in Albuquerque

1. An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police say he stole a car and lead cops on a chase. Jacob Salaz allegedly pointed a gun at a woman at the Freddy’s restaurant near Coors and Central. Police tried to arrest him, but say he took off in a stolen car. They caught up with him at 10th and Central. Online records show Salaz has a lengthy criminal history.

Full Story: Police chase suspect behind bars

2. There will soon be a new way to combat the homeless situation here in Albuquerque by grabbing your attention at the dinner table. Ten-thousand coasters with QR codes will be leading people directly to the city’s housing fund site so they can donate. The coasters will be featured in some area restaurants. They were donated by local companies at no cost to taxpayers.

Full Story: City debuts coasters with QR codes for One Albuquerque Housing Fund

3. Dry air will continue to work its way into New Mexico on the eastern side of the high that is to our west.

Full Story: Christopher’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. University of New Mexico football head coach Bob Davie is doing okay after being released from the hospital. Davie says he expects a full recovery from what’s being called a ‘serious medical incident.’ What exactly happened remains unclear. In a statement Davie thanks UNM training room staff, first responders and UNM Hospital for their quick actions. He also thanked the public for their good wishes.

Full Story: UNM Football Coach Bob Davie issues statement following hospitalization

5. A local brewery is now taking part in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Marble Brewery is offering a “purple beer.” The brewery downtown just released the “blueberry, lemon wheat ale” for a limited time. The promotion is meant to let the younger population know that Alzheimer’s is a disease everyone can address.

Full Story: Marble Brewery debuts purple beer for Alzheimer’s awareness

Morning’s Top Stories