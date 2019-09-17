September 17th Morning Rush: Road closures, delays after Trump stays in Albuquerque overnight

1. President Donald Trump is waking up in Albuquerque Tuesday morning after giving his speech to a packed house at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho Monday night. Citing job growth and the oil boom in New Mexico, the president asked voters for four more years. The President said he’s seen his poll numbers grow with Hispanics part of the reason he stopped in New Mexico. The President spent the night in downtown Albuquerque leaving the city to issue a traffic alert and city employees will not come in until 10 a.m. People can expect sudden road closures Tuesday as the President makes his way back to the airport. Albuquerque Public Schools also tweeted that four downtown schools will be on a two-hour delay.

2. The state says an Albuquerque dentist treated patients without a license and is now facing felony medical charges. The state’s office of the superintendent of insurance says after receiving a tip they looked into William Gardner. They say the tip indicated that he was using the same dental x-rays on numerous patients to justify treatment. Officials say they’re not able to find a patient willing to speak up about that, but what they did find is that Gardner had been operating without a license. Gardner told KRQE News 13 the allegations are untrue.

3. Drier air is beginning to move into New Mexico Tuesday, and that will continue to limit rain chances this afternoon after receiving more measurable rainfall overnight.

4. A Santa Fe research center is now trying to distance itself from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to the Albuquerque Journal, over the years the Santa Fe Institute received $275,000 in funding from Epstein. Officials from there now want to make a donation of $25,000 to equal one donation of Epstein’s. They received that gift prior to Epstein pleading guilty in 2010 to soliciting a minor for prostitution. At this time there’s no word yet on who will get the donation.

5. One New Mexico student is celebrating after her design was selected for New Mexico’s next state ornament. Carrie Dada is a student at the Institute of American Indian Arts. Monday the governor’s Mansion Foundation and the film office selected her design for the state’s ornament. This year’s theme is New Mexico Films the Great American West. Dada won a $2,500 scholarship.

