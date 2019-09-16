September 16th Morning Rush: Roads closed in Rio Rancho ahead of Pres. Trump rally

1. In hours President Trump will be in New Mexico trying to win over the swing state for his re-election in 2020. Roads in Rio Rancho are already closed and school is canceled as the city prepares for the President’s first visit. The Republican Party of New Mexico says the state could be a big contender in next year’s election. According to his campaign, Trump is expected to discuss the state’s improving economy Monday night and job growth since taking office. Another hot topic expected to come up is the controversial border wall. During President Trump’s last stop in Albuquerque, a violent protest broke out outside the rally. KRQE will be live-streaming the campaign stop.

2. Two teens are among the four killed last week in a shooting in the southwest Albuquerque. Police say they found three people dead near Bridge and Goff on Thursday and a fourth person died at the hospital. Police have identified the victims as 16-year-old Victoria Cereceres, 17-year-old Daniel Baca, 36-year-old Christine Baca, 77-year-old Manuelita Sotelo. So far police have not named a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

3. Scattered rain showers are hanging around north of I-40 this morning through the northern mountains. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the state this afternoon.

4. Balloon Fiesta is right around the corner and now there’s a new gaming app that brings the fun to your phone. University of New Mexico student Leonardo Pereda created the “Globo,” which is a racing app. Your mode of transportation is a balloon and your goal is to collect chiles without hitting obstacles like tumbleweeds and birds. It was released in April and Pereda hopes it catches on.

5. Two New Mexico brothers are getting a lot of attention this morning for their dedication to their high school band. Video was taken at Onate High School last weekend that shows Isaac and Aidan Brealy-Rood playing in the marching band. Isaac, who is intellectually disabled, is playing his heart out. The boy’s mom says Aidan begged her to let Isaac join the marching band this year. Now the boys are looking forward to playing in the Zia Marching Fiesta in Albuquerque next month.

Morning’s Top Stories