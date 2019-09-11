September 11 Morning Rush: Search for missing Española girl reaches day four

1.Day four of the search for five-year-old Renezmae Calzada from Española continues Wednesday. Although authorities and community members say they’re no closer to finding her than they were when she disappeared over the weekend. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says Renezmae was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday. Investigators have not provided any updates since Monday and many have been out in force searching rivers and ravines as well as an area west of the city near 31 Mile Road. Renezmae’s stepfather, Malcom Torres is being questioned in her disappearance. Renezmae’s mother claims Torres was watching her the day she disappeared however, police have not yet confirmed that information.

2. Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary since the 9/11 attacks in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. Here in Albuquerque, the Sunport will hold a moment of silence beginning at 6:40.

3. Overall activity slowing down Wednesday with dry air mixing into the region. Temperatures will continue to stay below 90 degrees.

4. If you’ve been enjoying rides at this year’s State Fair, there’s one family, in particular, you can thank. The Reithoffer family has been bringing their business to New Mexico for generations. Reithoffer Shows started in 1896 with a steam-driven carousel. Now, Richard Reithoffer is the fifth generation to work for the family and plans to continue the business for generations to come.

5. It’s almost that time of year. With Balloon Fiesta around the corner, we’re finding out which new special shapes are coming to this year’s event. Eleven new special shape balloons will take to the skies including a gas attendant, a unique character from Belgium, a baby monster, and a handful of animals. Fiesta officials say there’s even Allycorn, the pink unicorn.

Top Morning Stories