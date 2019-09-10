September 10th Morning Rush: Search continues for missing Española girl, possible suspect in custody

1. Federal agents are continuing their search for missing 5-year-old girl Renezmae Calzada. Authorities say one man is in custody and connected to the case. Renezmae was last seen Sunday morning in Espanola in her front yard. Authorities can’t confirm if she was kidnapped, but they do believe her life is in danger. A widespread search for the girl began Monday. Renezemae is described as 4-feet tall, weighing 35 to 40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a Disney Frozen shirt and shorts.

2. Albuquerque police are searching for the friend of a man who was shot dead at an apartment complex. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday night near Indian School and Menaul. Police say when they got to the apartment they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. They pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say witnesses tell them the man who was shot was upstairs with a friend. That friend left the scene before officers got there. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

3. Low-level moisture is pushing back into the state this morning, which will help fuel chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across New Mexico.

4. A New Mexico man who rode through the eye of Hurricane Dorian is safe. The video of his unbelievable journey is now going viral. Michael Brown is from Las Vegas, New Mexico. He captain’s the “Anne Bonny” and says when he left a small island off the coast of Puerto Rico on August 28 he thought he was going up against a tropical storm. Instead, he sailed through the eye of what would be a Category 5 hurricane. Brown documented the whole experience and posted it on YouTube. Brown was able to sail to safety but says it will take about a month to repair his boat. Brown also rode out Hurricane Maria in 2017.

5. The Oso Grill in Capitan is the winner of the annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge held at this year’s state fair. This is the second year in a row for the Oso Grill to take the top honor. High Point Grill took second place in the judge’s choice.

Morning’s Top Stories