Senior dogs need a loving family too

There are all kinds of our four-legged furry friends at the Animal Welfare Department who are in need of a loving family, and that includes all senior dogs as well.

The Animal Welfare Department wishes to bring attention to the senior pets in care currently looking for adoptions. In connection with the Senior Games currently being held in Albuquerque, the Animal Welfare Department is showcasing senior pets in sports images to promote their adoptions.

Qualifications to adopt a pet at the Animal Welfare Department

You must be at least 18 years old show a valid driver’s license or photo ID with your date of birth; and present proof of your current address if it is not the same as what is on your ID.

Fill out an adoption application.

You must have the knowledge and consent of all adults living in your household

You must be able and willing to spend the time and money necessary to provide training, medical treatment, and proper care for the animal

If renting, you must have the knowledge and we may require written consent of your landlord

No more than six animals per household, of which no more than four may be dogs, are permitted in the City of Albuquerque.

