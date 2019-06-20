First woman to officially run Boston Marathon discusses health, training, and Senior Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The National Senior Games continue in Albuquerque as thousands of athletes compete for a shot at a gold medal. One of those athletes is Katherine Switzer, the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon in 1967.

Switzer registered for the race, pinned on her number and began her run only to have the race director physically attempt to throw her from the race in the now infamous photo of the incident. Switzer describes the event as life-changing and understood how important the incident was to the future of women’s running and marathons

Now, Switzer is partnering with Humana for what she calls the next revolution which is aging. Competing in her second Senior Games, Switzer will be participating in the 5K Road Race.

Having been a runner for over 50 years, Switzer states that seniors have unique needs but the health of their body and mind is constant. She says that participating in the games is just one way to pursue what she calls active aging.

Switzer says her best advice is to find something seniors like to do and get better at it. Not everyone needs to be competitive either. Switzer suggests simple tasks such as taking a daily walk around your neighborhood, gardening or even just visiting a friend.

The National Senior Games are taking place at June 14 from June 25. For additional information on the National Senior Games, click here.

Click here for additional information on Katherine Switzer. For additional health tips, visit the Humana website.