Second annual Veteran's Resource Day June 27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Bernalillo County Metro Court is inviting veterans to its second annual Veteran's Resource Day on June 27th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forward Flag Foundation. It's a one-stop shop where veterans can get information from more than 40 agencies in the community.

Veterans can gather information from more than 40 agencies that provide everything from employment resources to housing assistance and therapy options, to name a few.



Resource Day is usually only for participants in the Community Veterans Court, but this is the second year that the court is opening the event to all veterans in the community.

The Forward flag Foundation is located at 2100 Aztec Road NE, Suite A. Forward Flag is a 501c3, to help prevent veteran suicide, by raising awareness of the suicide rate among veterans and to offer preventive measures.

Go to the Forward Flag Foundation for more information.