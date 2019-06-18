‘Science of Breakdancing’ event at The Dancing Turtle Studio

Taking physics and putting it into action. Later this month, Explora will be hosting “The Science of Breakdancing.” This event will see talented Albuquerque dancers with the Dancing Turtle LLC grapple with momentum, force, mass, acceleration and balance all while engaging in the art of breakdancing.

The event is apart of the New Mexico Science Fiesta. Science of Breakdancing is June 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Dancing Turtle Studio, which is located at 3426 Vassar Drive NE Suite B.

No registration is required, swing by and break it down. For more information call (505) 224-8330.