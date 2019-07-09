‘Science is Everywhere’ summer camps at Nuclear Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Getting kids out of the house and having fun with science is what the Nuclear Museum is doing with their “Science is Everywhere” summer camps.

These themed, week long camps are designed to be both educational and fun for all. Children who are in grades Pre-K and Kindergarten to 7th grade and sign up for the camps that take place from May 28 to August 9.

Sessions include “Foodie Science”, “STEMinists: Geosciences Edition”, Got Game?”, “Movie Magic” and many more! Learn more about “Science is Everywhere” summer camps.