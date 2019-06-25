‘Science is Everywhere’ camp offers fun for New Mexico kids

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the Nuclear Museum, their “Science is Everywhere” summer camps is a great opportunity for kids to get out of the house and enjoy a week long camp that’s both educational and fun for all.

The camp is geared to campers Pre-K and Kindergarten through 7th grade. It also runs from May 28 through August 9.

The July 8-12 camp “Exhibit Takeover” has been changed to a one week camp. This exciting camp is for students who will be in grades 6-7 next August.

The July 15-19 Exhibit Takeover camp has been canceled. Campers may register for the camp “Foodie Science” now open to students who will be in grades 4-7 next August.

