Santa Fe Indian Market will have nearly 1,000 artists showcasing their work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the most glamours and popular events of the Santa Fe Indian Market. The 98th annual Santa Fe Indian Market on the Plaza will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 17. There will be nearly 1,000 of the continent’s finest Native American artists showing their work in booths filling the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding streets.

Throughout the day there will be dance performances and music in the plaza. Then the evening will conclude with the Indian Market Gala and silent auction.

The gala and auction take place form 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center which is located at 201 W. Marcy Street. Individual tickets are $225, while tickets to the cocktail reception and silent auction are $100.

