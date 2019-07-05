Santa Fe Fashion Week introduces local fashion, talent to outside designers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Showcasing emerging fashion and designers, that’s the mission of Santa Fe Fashion Week. From jackets and cocktail dresses to jumpers and trousers, this show highlights fashion’s hottest new looks.

SFFW Executive Producer Stephen Cuomo and owner of World of Bohemia Kris La Jeskie explain that the event is in its eighth year with the goal of helping emerging designers get exposure in the world of fashion.

Designs by Katharine Story were showcased by models featuring a vintage wrap dress modeled by Yvonne Amberman and a day-to-evening look modeled by Kristen Jaslowish.

La Jeskie says she has been wearing Story’s designs for over a decade and admires her vision of handmade, up-cycled pieces. Cuomo explains that he has asked several designers, some from Project Runway; models, some from America’s Top Model; and local boutiques to Fashion Week in order to introduce outside designers to Santa Fe and Santa Fe to outside designers.

Cuomo says he plans on the next Santa Fe Fashion Week being an immersive experience.

For more information on Santa Fe Fashion Week, click here.