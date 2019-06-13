San Juan River Balloon Rally is back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 12th in a row, the San Juan River Balloon Rally is gearing up for a great family-friendly event. The event will feature 18 balloons, three mass ascensions, and a beautiful balloon glow.

They will Launch the balloons from Bloomfield, New Mexico and float over the San Juan River to Farmington. The balloon glow is on the evening of June 15 at the Boys and Girls soccer fields. There will also be a cold air inflated envelope for the children to walk inside.

There will also be plenty of vendors with all kinds of food and goodies. The kids will enjoy the face painting and the music. A live band will provide some lively tunes for all to enjoy. It will also come complete with a DJ to keep people dancing to music from the 60’s. Go to the San Juan Balloon Rally for more information.