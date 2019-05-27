Safety tips on how to enjoy the Rio Grande River

It’s Memorial Day. Many people are off and one popular thing to do is go to the river. While that can be fun, it can also be very dangerous if you don’t take the necessary steps to ensure your safety.

New Mexico law mandates the wearing of a PFD/Life Jacket at all times while aboard a canoe, kayak or rubber raft or stand up paddleboard and to carry a whistle or horn capable of being heard ½ mile away.

New Mexico Boating Safety Regulations:

Boating safety is the key to enjoying your time on the water. It is legal to float down the Rio Grande in kayaks, canoes, rafts and other non-motorized watercraft. Home-made craft do not qualify as legal watercraft. Boaters must follow all New Mexico State Parks boating regulations.