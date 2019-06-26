‘Swing Fore the House’ golf tournament to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

Mornings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Hitting the course for a great cause, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is back with its annual ‘Swing Fore the House’ golf tournament at the Tanoan County Club. Take part in this exciting opportunity as a way to get out and enjoy golf and as well as support local New Mexico families.

The tournament is a one-day, four-person scramble that takes place on August 5. It includes 7:30 a.m.and 1:30 p.m. 18-hole flights, various contests, a raffle, silent auction, and meals. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd place a.m. and p.m. flight overall winners.

Besides the challenge of this beautiful course, there will be contests on the holes to make the round exciting and fun for all skill levels. People will also enjoy networking with the city, state, regional business and community leaders.

New this year, golfers will be able to take part in a golf ball drop. With a donation of $50, players will receive the chance to win 50% of the proceeds raised in the fundraiser.

For more information on the ‘Swing Fore the House’ fundraiser to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities New Mexico, click here.

Save the date for our 15th Annual Swing Fore the House Golf Tournament on Monday, August 5th at Tanoan Country Club. For more information, visit www.rmhc-nm.org or call us at 842-8960.

Posted by Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico on Friday, May 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss