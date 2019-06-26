‘Swing Fore the House’ golf tournament to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Hitting the course for a great cause, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is back with its annual ‘Swing Fore the House’ golf tournament at the Tanoan County Club. Take part in this exciting opportunity as a way to get out and enjoy golf and as well as support local New Mexico families.

The tournament is a one-day, four-person scramble that takes place on August 5. It includes 7:30 a.m.and 1:30 p.m. 18-hole flights, various contests, a raffle, silent auction, and meals. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd place a.m. and p.m. flight overall winners.

Besides the challenge of this beautiful course, there will be contests on the holes to make the round exciting and fun for all skill levels. People will also enjoy networking with the city, state, regional business and community leaders.

New this year, golfers will be able to take part in a golf ball drop. With a donation of $50, players will receive the chance to win 50% of the proceeds raised in the fundraiser.

For more information on the ‘Swing Fore the House’ fundraiser to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities New Mexico, click here.