‘Rock at Noon Day’ serves over 108,000 meals to adults, children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that homelessness is a problem in Albuquerque. The Rock at Noon Day Director Danny Whatley says they are seeing an increase in homelessness among young people who are in the millennial age range. He also says older people that have been homeless for 20 years or more are developing health issues.
The Rock at Noon Day was founded in 1982 by Calvin and Ruth Horn. They serve over 108,000 meals yearly to adults and children.
The organization is always in need of donations. Some of the things that they are in need of are:
- Combs
- Travel-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner and hand lotion
- Toothbrushes
- Feminine hygiene items
- Men’s/Women’s underwear in all sizes
- Men’s/Women’s socks in all sizes
- Tennis shoes in all sizes for men and women
- Men’s pants sizes 32, 34 and 36.
The Rock at Noon Day is located on 2400 Second Street NW Albuquerque. Click here to learn more about donating to