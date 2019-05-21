First Tech robotics competition inspires kids to excel in science skills Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. {KRQE) - A universe of science can lead to inspiring things for the kids, and at Applied Dynamics Initiative, they're doing all they can to get kids interested in the field of STEM , through educational classes and activities.

This event will introduce students grades 7 through 12, and ages 12 through 18, as well as teachers to First Tech Challenge and what it means to join a team and/or start a team, to compete in the Star Wars-themed 2019-2020 season in the newly formed New Mexico Region.

The First Tech Challenge Robotics Competition inspires students to excel in skills related to science, technology, engineering, and math teaching real-world skills in those fields as well as, gracious professionalism, cooperation, teamwork and alliance partnerships.

The Stem Igniter First Rise RevUP is on Saturday, June 1st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nex+Gen Academy located at 5325 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. This event is free to the public.

To learn more about First Tech Challenge click here.