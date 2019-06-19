Rio Arriba Deputy, accused of tasing student, is no longer eligible to be officer

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE)- A Rio Arriba County Sheriffs Deputy remains under investigation, accused of tasing an Espanola special education student. He is no longer eligible to be an officer.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a spokesman with the Department of Public Safety said Deputy Jeremy Barnes has let his law enforcement certification expire. In addition, Barnes re-submitted but was denied by the academy board.

The Rio Arriba Sherrif’s Office tells the New Mexican, they were not aware of the rejected renewal. Deputy Barnes, 33, remained on active duty Tuesday, although, not at a school.

Barnes has worked for police departments in Milan, Grants and Clayton. The investigation is still ongoing for last month’s tasing incident.