Report crime tips anonymously through Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers

Helping police get wanted criminals off the streets. That’s what you can do thanks to the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a community organization that pays out small rewards to tipsters to help solve crimes. Police are currently looking to solve several crimes.

The first, a brazen case of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. The male suspect pointed a pistol demanding money from an individual who had just withdrawn $600 from their bank account.

The suspect was seen leaving in a turquoise-colored Mitsubishi Gallant with a turquoise New Mexico plate.

The second crime was theft at an Albuquerque Walmart. On April 19, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. an unknown subject entered the retailer located on Coors Bypass where he then went to electronics and selected three laptop computers.

While conducting the transaction, the male suspect took the bills from the cashier before palming and concealing a number of bills into his pocket. This created a loss of $1400.00.

If you have any information on either of these crimes, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling (505)843-7867 or by submitting an online tip here. Due to the number of cases being investigated, please reference which crime you are providing information on.

Learn more about Crime Stoppers here.