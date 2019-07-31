‘Remember the Civic’ and Led Zeppelin during tribute and movie screening at Hiland Theater

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On August 2, in 1969 Led Zeppelin walked onstage at the Albuquerque Civic Auditorium. Fifty years later, local organization Modern Albuquerque plans to celebrate the band, the long-demolished venue, and the nostalgia of 1969 with a one-night-only event being held at the Hiland Theater.

Celebrate on August 2, 2019, with ‘Remember the Civic’ a tribute to the auditorium as well as the documentary ‘Led Zeppelin Played Here’ will be played. Director of Guest Experience Ethan Aronson explains that the documentary will follow one of rock’s greatest mysteries: did Led Zeppelin perform on January 20, 1969, in front of 50 confused teens while President Richard Nixon was celebrating his first inauguration nearby?

While some doubt the event happened, the film interviews rock icons, fans, and writers who claim the event occurred. If it did, the show would take place 194 days before the band played at the Albuquerque Civic Auditorium.

August 2nd marks the first time the film will be shown in Albuquerque and will also allow visitors to share their memories of the lost auditorium or to hear about it for the first time.

Rarely-before-seen footage and photos from the Albuquerque Museum’s collection will also be shown as well. Attendees will receive a commemorative program.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online here. For more information on Modern Albuquerque, click here.