Registration to begin for fall swim lessons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer vacation may be coming to an end for the kids, but the fun in the sun isn’t stopping at any of the city pools.

The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department will be offering fall swim lessons with registration opening on August 1 at noon. Lesson types range from parent-tot classes to more advanced styles.

Also, the City of Albuquerque will keep several of its outdoor pools (Rio Grande, Wilson, Eisenhower, Sierra Vista, Sunport, and West Mesa Aquatic Center) open until Labor Day to continue allowing kids and families an affordable option to keep cool during scorching hot temperatures.

