Registration open for Explora’s fall 2019 Home School Exploration series program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The summer has come and gone and kids are back in school for another school year. Explora is offering a Home School Explorations series that provides children a semester of weekly hour-long experiential science, technology and art programs.

Each Exploration is facilitated by Explora educators. These are hour-long, materials-rich classes that actively engage every child in inquiry activities. In these classes, children will make discoveries in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) through questioning, experiencing, and investigating. Children will be encouraged to build their own knowledge and cultivate skills such as observation, creativity, critical thinking, cooperative learning, communication, and innovation as they explore a different topic each week.

The program is from September 16 to December 9. The classes meet weekly for 12 weeks and is offered for students in grades K-8.

Parents can register their kids online or by calling 505-224-8300. Explora members pay $95 per child per semester and non-members pay $110 per child per semester.