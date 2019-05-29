Register now for summer camp that connects STEM to sports

It’s nearly that time again to get the kids out of the house and active this summer. The physical education departments at the University of New Mexico has put together a summer camp that connects STEM to sports. It then integrates these two important concepts while offering swimming and games as well.

The program is run by the Ph.D., students and those in sports specific areas as well as the Exercise Science program. The summer camp offers breakfast and lunch and is just $25 for the entire camp. Camp starts June 3 and ends July 3. The camp is located at Johnson center and is from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For further information on how you can register, go to Summer STEM and Sports Camp.