Register for the annual Hike to End Hunger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enjoy a beautiful stroll, hike or run along the bosque. For the fourth year in a row, the hike to end hunger is back. This event is being held to celebrate the Rio Grande Food Project’s 30 years of service, providing food aid to those who need it most.

The hike is October 26. People can run, hike, or stroll along the bosque north of Alameda. 2,4 and 5.5-mile routes are marked on trails.

Event Details

9:00am – 9:45am: Check-in at Boxing Bear Brewing Company – 10200 Corrales Rd NW ABQ NM 87114

at – 10200 Corrales Rd NW ABQ NM 87114 10:00am: Hit the Bosque Trail! Stroll or hike a 2, 4 or 6-mile loop through the Bosque along the Rio Grande north of Alameda.

Hike participants and Campaign donors will help RGFP distribute a week’s worth of groceries to over 3,700 kids, adults and seniors every single month. They also will provide weekly health-tailored groceries, mostly fresh fruits and vegetables, to health provider referred to households that struggle with chronic health conditions that relate to nutrition.

Hike participants and Hike to End Hunger Campaign donors are also supporting our Hunger Relief Community Garden where clients and folks from the neighborhood are growing vegetables and fruits.

Hike participants and Hike to End Hunger Campaign donors are also supporting Rio Grande Food Project’s community hub-like setting where our community resource partners set up on site and help clients with:

• Job searches

• Financial literacy

• Nutrition

• Utility and water bill assistance

• Enrollment in Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP (or food stamp)

All to help reduce and prevent hunger in our community.

Click here to register for the 4th Annual Hike to End Hunger