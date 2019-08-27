Recovery Month events happening in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September is National Recovery Month. This year marks the fourth annual Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery. This event is geared towards connecting individuals to resources that help them achieve their goal of recovery.

This year the message of recovery will be celebrated at an art show, in the New Mexico State Fair Parade, at the New Mexico State Fair itself, at a Recovery Pow Wow and then the annual celebration event that takes place on Civic Plaza.

The art show will be Friday, September 6 at El Chante: Casa de Cultura, which is located at 804 Park Avenue SW. There will also be food and music at the event which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Then the Recovery Pow Wow is on Friday, September 13 at Civic Plaza.

The annual celebration event at Civic Plaza takes place September 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be guest speakers, live musical entertainment, vendor booths and Narcan distribution.

The first 400 people that visit 20 different vendor booths and have a “Passport” completely filled out will get free food. Each filled “Passport” must be redeemed for a food voucher.