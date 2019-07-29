Reading Works host Burque Bee, Blind Date with a Book events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reading Works has three fun events scheduled for this coming fall: Burque Bee, Blind Date with a Book and a short story writing contest.

The Burque Bee is an adult spelling competition to support Reading Works programs. Reading Works is currently recruiting teams to compete. There only needs to be three people on a team. The Burque Bee is not an elimination bee like you usually see, it’s a point-based bee. There will be three-word categories with different points: New Mexico place names, indigenous words and the traditional spelling bee words. Teams will choose what word they want to spell and have 30 seconds to spell the word. The team that reaches 75 points wins. The event is at Canteen Brewhouse and starts at 1 p.m.

Then, Blind Date with a Book event is where attendees chose a book wrapped in brown paper to take home. The event is held at Seasons in Old Town where you “pick up” a book while enjoying some great food. The event is October 16 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Also, Reading Works is holding a Short Short Story Contest. In 30 words or less, interested writers are asked to submit their story from October 1, 2019 to November 20, 2019. There is a $5 submission fee. The winners will be announced at a public read in January 2020.

Learn more about Reading Works events.